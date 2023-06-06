Dharry eager for ring return

Following a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night, Elton Dharry is eager to get back in the gym and back in the ring.

After a 13-month ring hiatus prior to Saturday, Dharry, 37, showed some ring rust against game Colombian journeyman, Ronald Ramos who took him the distance in the headline bout of the card dubbed the ‘Return of the Scorpion’

The USA based fighter would like another boxing fix sooner rather than later after lapping up the limelight at the tastefully decorated National Gymnasium.