Hodge, Drakes hail ‘amazing’ debuts

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – All-rounders Kavem Hodge and Dominic Drakes have both expressed satisfaction with their One-Day International debuts for West Indies.

Hodge, a 30-year-old who bowls left-arm spin and bats right-handed, and Drakes who bowls left-arm seam and also bats left-handed, featured in West Indies’ seven-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in the opening ODI last Sunday.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Hodge said afterwards.

“Obviously playing for the West Indies is something you aspire to do from childhood and obviously to get the opportunity to do it is an amazing feeling.”

Hodge sent down six overs for 28 runs without taking a wicket but said he was pleased with the spell, especially bowling in the pivotal power-play.

“It was pretty good to get a bowl in. Obviously bowling in the power-play is something I’m accustomed to so it was really nice to get that going,” he explained.

“I didn’t get any wickets but I’m happy with the spell that I had. Didn’t get any batting but the guys who did get a bat, I must say they did very well.

“I look forward to getting a bat next game but I’ll take it how it comes. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Drakes, meanwhile, entered the game already with 10 Twenty20 Internationals to his name after making his debut in the shortest format two years ago.

Handed the new ball on Sunday, the 25-year-old picked up two for 29 from nine outstanding overs, a spell which helped limit UAE to 202 all out in the 48th over.

“It wasn’t my first game – first 50-over game for sure – but always playing a game for West Indies is a fantastic feeling,” Drakes said.

“I feel extremely tired. It [was] 40 degrees today and I think the only way I got through it was because of Odean (Smith) and Keemo (Paul), my [partners from youth cricket]. So playing today with those [guys] was a most heart-warming feeling.”

West Indies take on UAE in the second ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, and Hodge said the objective was to continue improving throughout the series.

“We want to keep pushing the bar. That’s something we’re trying to do in setting high standards, and keep moving up and up, and obviously coming out of this series with a 3-0,” Hodge said.

“It’s something that we’re looking forward to and just trying to keep improving every game.”