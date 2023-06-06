Red hot Heat beat Nuggets, level Finals at 1-1

The Miami Heat benefited from a late finishing kick against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to send the NBA Finals back to South Beach all square at one victory apiece.

Miami erased an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and overcame a 41-point, 11-rebound performance from Nikola Jokic to record a 111-108 victory in Game 2 in Denver.

Gabe Vincent made eight of 12 shot attempts from the floor — including four of six from 3-point range — as the Heat outscored the Nuggets by a 36-25 margin in the fourth quarter.