GHRA highlighted in global study of human rights NGOs

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan

Seventh Chancellor of the University of Guyana and

former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is one of the organizations highlighted in a global study on The Protection Roles of Human Rights NGOs just issued by the publishing house Brill. The historic study of more than 1000 pages has 62 chapters focusing on the courageous contributions of human rights NGOs and their continuing struggle for justice world-wide.

The chapter on the GHRA is titled, “The Guyana Human Rights Association and the Struggle for Justice in Guyana”. It shows that, for most of Guyana’s history as an independent country, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has been the leading voice of conscience in the nation, a unique membership-based organization of record, and a promoter of sensible policies, constructive government and justice.