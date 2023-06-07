Mabaruma man missing after colliding with father’s boat

A 26-year-old Mabaruma, Region One man identified as Terry La Cruz, went missing on Sunday night following an accident on the Aruka River involving his boat and another piloted by his father.

A police report stated that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 9.20 pm and involved an aluminum boat powered by a 15-horsepower Yamaha outboard engine owned by 45 year-old Percy Thomas and a wooden ‘balahoo’ powered by a 40-horsepower outboard engine owned by La Cruz of Aruka River, North West District.

Investigations revealed that Thomas was returning home from church at about 21.15 hours in his boat with his wife, 43-year-old Monica La Cruz and two teenage daughters. He stated that he heard what sounded like a boat and engine heading in his direction and he flashed a torchlight to indicate his position in the river. However the boat continued in their direction and subsequently crashed into the side of his craft.