Over 12,000 children to benefit from ‘Because we care’ cash grant

Parents and guardians beamed on Monday morning at various locations in Region Two as the Ministry of Education commenced the distribution of its ‘Because we care’ cash grant in the region.

Minister of Education Minister Priya Manickchand recently announced the payment of the $40,000-per-child grant.

During a visit to various locations on the coastland, parents were observed queuing up early to uplift the grant. Region Two Education Officer, Shondelle Hercules, informed that 12,545 children will be benefiting from the gesture with more than $501 million given out in cash to parents. She urged parents to make good use of the money and to purchase things that their children needed.