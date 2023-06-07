President, opposition laud Guyana’s election to UN Security Council

President Irfaan Ali and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition yesterday lauded Guyana’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2024-2025.
In statement, President Ali said: “Today, Guyana was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council for the period 2024–2025. Guyana is honoured and humbled by the confidence that has been expressed by the international community in electing us to this most important position of responsibility on the global stage.