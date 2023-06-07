Vishnu Bisram recognised by US President for voluntary work

For lifelong voluntary services in the United States of America, Dr Vishnu Bisram, scholar, writer and political activist was recently recognised by US President Joseph Biden.
Dr Bisram has logged over 45 years as a volunteer in the USA primarily among Guyanese, Trinidadians and other Caribbean people and South Asians. In addition, he spent a considerable amount of time in Guyana, Trinidad, India and other countries performing voluntary services and promoting American democratic values. He has worked closely as a volunteer with various neighbourhood groups, politicians, and Guyanese organizations. He has been volunteer reporter covering events pertaining to various diaspora groups.