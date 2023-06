Voting in the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce’s Snap for Share 57 competition ends tonight at 11.59 pm.

The Ministry recently whittled down the entries to 57 – the number of years Guyana has been independent – and voting is via `likes’ on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

The Ministry has warned that photos deemed to have been boosted will be eliminated. It said that the top 57 photos were picked by the judges based on tourism appeal, image quality and creativity.