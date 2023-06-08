Thunder overcome Dottin failure to win again

BLACKPOOL, England, CMC – Deandra Dottin failed for the second straight time but Thunder won for the fourth time in seven matches, with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds.

The retired West Indies all-rounder made only nine as Thunder easily chased down a target of 97 at Stanley Park here yesterday, to go second in the Charlotte Edwards Cup standings on 18 points.

Dottin made only two last Sunday in Thunder’s 16-run win over South East Stars, also at Stanley Park.

Choosing to bat first, Diamonds folded cheaply for 97 in the penultimate over, undermined by Olivia Bell’s three for nine and a brace each from fellow off-spinner Fi Morris (2-16) and left-arm new ball seamers Tara Norris (2-19) and Mahika Gaur (2-27).

Chloe Tryon struck 22 from 18 balls and Dutch right-hander Sterre Kalis, 24 from 28 balls, the pair adding 27 for the fifth wicket in the best stand of the innings, to pull their side around from a dire position of 19 for four at the start of the fifth over.

In reply, Morris completed a solid all-round effort when she top-scored with 42 not out off 34 deliveries with five fours, as Thunder strolled to their target with five overs to spare.

The 29-year-old put on 34 for the second wicket with opener Naomi Dattani (20) and a further 26 for the third wicket with Dottin.

Barbadian Dottin has plied her trade on the T20 circuit across the globe since abruptly quitting international cricket last August.