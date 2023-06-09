Fingers crossed, Caribbean business trip to Ghana, Nigeria will yield historic landmark

Consistent with signals that have been emanating from the region that there are potential economic benefits to be derived from creating closer business to business ties between Africa and the Caribbean, the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) is about to further probe that notion by leading a team of regional businesses and Business Support Organizations (BSO’s) and Investment Agencies on a visit to Africa.

If the likely outcomes of what is regarded here in the Caribbean as a historic undertaking, can hardly be determined at this stage, the June 5-15 mission, undertaking which, we are told, will target Ghana and Nigeria, points to a decision that may have finally been made that the countries of the Caribbean are not prepared to ‘die wondering’ about the potential benefits to be derived from closer trade and wider business ties to be derived from a region with which it has strong historicties.