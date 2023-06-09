Another public accounts meeting cancelled as gov’t MPs absent

The cancellation of yet another Parliamen-tary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Monday has seen opposition members slamming the government side for failing to honour their obligations and commitments to the House.

A meeting was scheduled for Monday but upon arrival opposition members were informed that the meeting had been cancelled, as there was no quorum as government members were absent.

“The entire opposition side of the House showed up for (Monday’s) PAC only to be told that the government side is unavailable,” a clearly disappointed Opposition Member, Ganesh Mahipaul, said on Monday.