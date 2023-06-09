BEA’s seriousness to uplift businesses and business persons

Dear Editor,
The BEA ‘Business Pitch’ Competition is a clear indication of the Organisation’s seriousness to uplift businesses and business persons in this section of the populace. With strands of similarity to the business shark tank in the U S, except no sharks in the tank, but ‘sharks’ in the form of an esteemed panel to assess, evaluate and analyse the pitch for the grand prize. It is advancing, beneficial and stimulating. The organisers must be commended for this bold and enterprising endeavour which I hope will become an annual feature during Emancipation Month observances.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed