Jamaal Shabazz’s application for US visa pending – GFF President Wayne Forde

While conceding that Golden Jaguars head-coach Jamaal Shabazz’s passport is currently with the US Embassy pending possible approval for his travel visa, GFF President Wayne Forde posited that while he was aware of his inability to travel prior to employment, he is optimistic of a positive outcome.

This was stated during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Forde, “A visa application is a transaction between the applicant and the member state that they are making the application to and sum of the details regarding the challenge with that is left in a confidential space between the applicant and the member state. In this case, coach Shabazz is applying for his United States visa which he is not in possession of. The GFF, CONCACAF, and the Government of Guyana has provided all the support we can offer coach Shabazz in the process. We remain encouraged and optimistic of a positive outcome.” He further said, “It’s important that coach Shabazz is able to manage the Golden Jaguars however in the event that is not possible we have already put in place contingencies and while this isn’t the ideal situation, this is not something that comes as a surprise to the GFF Council. We were aware of the coach’s US visa status at the point of his employment.” Following a two year imprisonment for his participation in the 1990 Jamaat al Muslimeen coup attempt, Shabazz is unable to travel to several countries inclusive of the United States. After that incident, Shabazz has coached four Caribbean national team programmes. They are the St. Lucia Men’s team, the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s side, and the Golden Jaguars. The Trinidad and Tobago native is yet to return to the United States though in 2008 he transited through the country on his way to Mexico with the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s national team.