Good to be in a winning team: Athanaze

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Alick Athanaze’s One-Day International debut coincided with West Indies’ sweep of the three-match series against United Arab Emirates, and the left-hander said entering a winning setup was a major boost for his confidence.

The 24-year-old struck a hasty 65 from 45 deliveries on Friday, helping West Indies to brush aside the hosts by four wickets in the final ODI, after chasing down a modest 185 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. “The team did really, really well. One thing the captain (Shai Hope) stressed about is always improving and as you saw right throughout this series, we improved,” Athanaze said.

“And not just on the batting but in the fielding as well and in the bowling – in all departments.

“Me as a young player, it’s always good to be in a winning team. It gives you confidence to go out and express yourself.” Athanaze produced the fireworks for the visitors, lashing nine fours and three sixes at number three, en route to the joint-fastest half-century by a player on ODI debut. He dominated a 35-run opening stand with Johnson Charles (3) before adding a further 66 for the second wicket with Shamarh Brooks (39), West Indies gathering 78 runs during the opening power-play.

“It was a really good experience. I haven’t batted much in the night – it was a first for me actually,” Athanaze said.

“But normally that’s how I play in the power-play. I always try to get the team off to a good start.

“I was a bit nervous actually but I think the nerves went away when I actually got my first runs so it was good.”

Athanaze toured South Africa for the two-Test series earlier this year but failed to get a game, as the visitors suffered a clean sweep. However, the tour afforded Athanaze the opportunity to work with batting legend Brian Lara who was seconded as a performance mentor, and the Dominican said his chats with the former West Indies captain had paid dividends already.

“For me it has been really good. Basically what we spoke about was judging lengths and actually trying to get ahead of the bowler, trying to think about what will come, premeditate balls and so on and it worked really nicely,” Athanaze explained.

“I put myself in some good positions and it was really good to bat out there tonight.”