Volunteer football coach Waramuri’s Monique Emmanuel believes in community spirit

Self-taught football coach Monique Emmanuel, who recovered from a serious childhood injury and was warned against physical exertion, nevertheless spends most of her time volunteering and being involved in outdoor sports.

The 26-year-old environmental assistant attached to the Waramuri Health Centre in Moruca, Region One (Barima/Waini) coaches the village’s under-14 girls football team as well as assists with the boys team.

Also a community activist, she is the youth and women’s representative for Waramuri on the Moruca District Council and has attended workshops to better understand her role. “I love helping wherever I can in my community, especially when it comes to young people and women in order to promote a better life for them,” she told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview. “I volunteered my services to coach football at the school level. I get support from the community, especially from parents who tell me to keep up the good work. I will continue to work in my community, support and help wherever and whenever I can.”