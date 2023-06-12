Soesdyke wharf facility will see minimal environmental impacts  – EPA

Noting that the environmental impacts on the construction and operation of a wharf and mobile concrete batching facility will be minimal, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday announced that it has waived the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the project. The facility is being constructed by GuyAmerica Construction Inc at Tract ‘A’ Plantation Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The EPA said it decided to waive the EIA because the facility will operate strictly in adherence to the Maritime Administration and Sea and River Defence guide. There will be no direct discharge into waterways, it stated, and that all storm-water and sedimentation risks during the construction of the wharf will be localized, short-term, and mitigable. Meanwhile, controls for erosion and sedimentation, such as revetments, will mitigate any potential negative effects on waterways, the agency said.

“The mobile concrete batching plant will use water recycling and reclamation systems to capture and reuse water from various sources, reducing overall water consumption and contributing to sustainable water management practices,” the EPA said in a Sunday Chronicle advertisement.

Moreover, it highlighted that the impact of operation and construction on the quality of air will be significantly low since particulate matter emissions are primarily from marine vessels, transportation vehicles, and machinery during the construction and operation of the wharf.

“Methods such as the use of water sprays during dry periods, dust suppressants, and temporary covers on exposed soil and construction materials will be employed,” the environmental body explained. It stated further that the mobile concrete batching plant will be equipped with baghouse filters to capture and collect dust and particulate matter, which will be periodically removed and properly disposed of. The emissions are not expected to exceed WHO standards, it stated.

Touching on noise impacts of the proposed project, it was stated that noise and vibration will be expected primarily during the construction phase of the wharf from vehicles, equipment and machinery usage.

“These are not expected to exceed 90 decibels and are short-term, and localized. The mobile concrete batching plant will be operational during the construction period,” it stated.

Further, the justification by the EPA stated that the mobile concrete batching plant prioritizes environmental sustainability through its enclosed feed design and pressure-relieving technology. It is equipped with insulated enclosures and silencers to reduce noise pollution and prevent disturbance to nearby residents.

The company will not generate significant hazardous waste that is of any risk to human health and the environment, the EPA added.

“Authorized sanitation waste disposal services will manage and dispose of non-hazardous waste during the construction and operation of the wharf in accordance with the Hazardous Waste Management Regulations 2000,” it stated.

Further, it was pointed out that the company will employ the use of efficient equipment and technology to reduce material wastage during the construction phase.

“Moreover, the mobile concrete batching plant facilitates waste minimization and recycling practices in the concrete production process. It is equipped with a waste recycling system that allows for the use of excess or unused concrete plant mix,” the regulatory body added.

However, the EPA said the non-requirement for the EIA in no way means the project has been approved and anyone affected by thei decision to waive the EIA requirement can lodge a complaint appealing the decision.

Appeals against the EPA’s decision should be addressed to The Chairman, The Environmental Assessment Board, eabguyana21@gmail.com