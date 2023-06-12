Include CPCE dormitory for safety inspection

Dear Editor,
I am happy to learn that attention is being paid to the existing safety conditions of school dormitories by the Government of Guyana. I was of the impression, in my early 20s, when I taught at the Cyril Potter College of Education, that the College was extremely neglected motivating me to appeal via a letter to the Stabroek News to the President of Guyana to “save the College.” On the basis of my respect for this institution, and my concern of current possible exclusion from inspection of its dormitory by the units undertaking this activity, I am appealing that the dormitory of CPCE be included for inspection if this has not been done for possible improvements in safety assurances.
Sincerely,
Krishna Nand Prasad