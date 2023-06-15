EU in $1b mangroves boost

A European Union (EU) agreement with Guyana for the advancement and expansion of mangroves will see the country receiving budgetary support to the tune of €4.6 million ($1.049b) for strengthening sea defences along the vulnerable coastline.

At the event, President Irfaan Ali yesterday noted that 100 kilometres of earthen embankment lacks sufficient protection from the ferocious sea.

The agreement was inked by Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh at State House in the presence of President Ali and other dignitaries.