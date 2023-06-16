Dear Editor,

The headline read “Some parents with no custody for children dishonestly collected cash grants-Manickchand’ (INews June 14). The headline should have read instead: No proper due diligence allows unscrupulous parents to collect cash grants.

Another cash grant scandal, one of many, whenever these initiatives are rolled out. It is not the first time this cash grant is being distributed and this breach should not have taken place. It means the system has loopholes which was exploited to the benefit of those undeserving.

Every effort must be made to find these persons in order for them to face the law. In the meantime monies have to be found for those eligible and deserving. What will it take to get it right and when?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed