Dear Editor,

A little before 9 a.m. today (Thursday, 15th June), I was caught in the slow-moving north-bound traffic travelling along Mandela Avenue. Suddenly three vehicles appeared, their arrival announced by flashing lights and screaming sirens. The middle vehicle of the three was transporting an enormous shipping container and in front of that vehicle was a police car. A second police car brought up the rear.

The three vehicles were moving quite rapidly northwards, but using one of the south-bound lanes, forcing all south-bound vehicles to move hastily over to the inside lane. Try as I might, I have not been able to think of a single reason why the contents of that shipping container were needed so urgently that the safety of hundreds of citizens was put at risk by that speeding motorcade driving on the wrong side of the road.

I, and I’m sure many of my fellow citizens, would be most grateful to be reassured that this incident was not simply a gross abuse of authority.

Sincerely,

Joyce Jonas