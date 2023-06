The fifth edition of the ‘Stage of Champions’ Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship continues to gain positive attention from the corporate community.

Recently, a representative of Space Gym presented a sponsorship pact to representative of the July 9 event, Eybo Orford.

Orford thanked the rep for the kind gesture and stated that the sponsorship received will go towards the cash prizes that the successful athletes will receive on the championship night at the Princess Ramada.