Laing Avenue construction worker, 19, fatally beaten

The Guyana Police Force is probing the killing of a 19-year-old construction worker of Laing Avenue squatting area and the burning of a house allegedly in retaliation for the death.

The dead boy has been identified as Dequan Pyle. Reports say that about 6:30 this morning, Pyle woke up and saw his family involved in a fight. He rushed to the rescue of his family, only to suffer a blow to the back of his head with a piece of wood. He collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A house in the vicinity of the fight was subsequently torched.