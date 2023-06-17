Omadele George elected new President of THAG

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) concluded its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, where Omadele (Dee) George, General Manager of Herdmanston Lodge, was elected as the new President.
A release from THAG said that under the leadership of George, the newly-elected executive committee will work towards advancing the tourism and hospitality industry in Guyana. It said that the executive committee comprises experienced professionals from various sectors of the industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their roles.