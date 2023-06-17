One Guyana Commission to be named soon – President

Taking a jab at the opposition over its analysis of the recently concluded Local Government Elections, President Irfaan Ali last evening said his party is already thinking ahead of projects that can advance the lives of Guyanese and he signalled the imminent establishment of the long-promised One Guyana Commission.

The President also iterated his government’s commitment to operating a railway system between the East Bank and the East Coast of Demerara.

“And definitely in the next term of office for the People’s Progressive Party, we will be looking to see the viability of having a train along the East Bank, East Coast corridor where the bulk of the population is.” He added, “So we are already thinking way ahead when some of them are still analysing if you lose three seats, if you still win when I’m thinking about the next…project that is going to take our country forward.” Ali was speaking at the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs. The event marks the deaths of sugar workers Rambarran, Pooran, Lallabagee, Kissoon and Surijballie at the hands of colonial police while demonstrating in front of the Enmore factory.