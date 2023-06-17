I may start thinking of throwing my hat in the ring

Dear Editor,

Word came to me that I again came in for honourable mention from former President and current President in everything but name, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, at his last Thursday press conference at Freedom House. Now I know for a fact (reliable sources) that my name is a hot button issue of daily discussions inside Freedom House. But I never would have believed that from that same illustrious address, and from the nation’s oil chief authority, that I and whatever I share with the Guyanese public would rise to such a concern, become a source of public mention.

Thanks again, and though I should see the ominous and sinister in that, I am too far gone along the wilderness path that I have chosen to think of turning back now. In fact, for Dr. Jagdeo’s info, and by this quick, little memo to my fellow Guyanese, I have developed a kind of appreciation for the efforts that I share with Guyanese and others. Unlike Dr. Jagdeo and his fellows, I am not doing this for likes and the lot; but what is being essayed now has progressed beyond public service and into the rarified territory of God’s work. That is, speak to truth and shed any light that I can. If that sounds a little on the preachy side, it is; and Jagdeo has an open invitation to attend one of the gatherings. He does not have to worry himself about parting with a few coins when the collection people come around, as I will take care of that, also.

The problem that I have with what is now becoming a habit with Guyana’s Vice President (this mentioning of my name amid the countless more pressing matters of State on his already overloaded plate) is that he has to be careful, for he may not realize what he is doing. Meaning, the law of unintended consequences. For when he gives me these honourable mentions, there is the growing risk of things going to my head, and giving me ideas. I may get swell-headed and begin to think of myself as important, and God’s gift to Guyana, and start thinking of throwing my hat in the ring. By that I mean the one in 2025 that has already been constructed for action. Like I said, it could be a problem, but not for me.

The Guyanese people have been yearning for many long seasons for a son of this soil that is honest and principled and trustworthy, and they may assure themselves that they see it in yours truly. See! I went out and said so myself, and in the public space, too. As Jagdeo is fully aware by now, the Guyanese people-all of them-are beginning to have doubts about him, and are asking questions about him. I could be tempted, especially when I study all the turncoats from the 2020 elections season. There was no losing in that situation, for those who fell short with voters, still ended up doing supremely handsomely with the PPP. With that as precedent, 2025 suddenly takes on nice green gloss. It is not PNC green, but American.

I am sorry, but Jagdeo brought this upon himself, through his unceasing and revealing defenses of Exxon and foreigners and all the exploiters. He persists with highlighting me in his press conferences, and I will take it to the voters.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall