Williamsburg family living in fear after failed attack by bandits -gate of Rose Hall Police Station was locked

A Williamsburg, Corentyne family is now living in fear after bandits attacked their premises earlier this month injuring the owner of the house and leaving the family of three in a state of fright.

Geeta Ramlochan, 34, of Lot 10 G King Street, Williamsburg explained that the incident happened around 1.30 am on June 6th.

According to the woman, she along with her husband, Rameshchand Lutchana, 58, and their disabled daughter, 16, were fast asleep when her husband heard dogs barking.