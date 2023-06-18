Wiruni man stabs father, brothers after argument over bread – police

Police are investigating a wounding incident that took place at Wiruni Village, Upper Berbice River on Thursday around 5:30 pm following an argument over bread.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The incident resulted in a father and two of his sons being admitted to the Kwakwani hospital complex. They are said to be in a stable condition.

The police report stated that the father, Ronald Lambert, a 61-year- old farmer; his two sons – Roy Lambert, 36, a logger, and Renne Lambert, 23, also a logger – all of Wiruni Village were wounded by another son, Rodney Lambert, a 26-year-old logger, also of Wiruni Village, in an incident which stemmed from an argument over a piece of bread.