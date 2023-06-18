The best dad in the world

“Growing up my father was my rock. I looked up to him and it was like he could do no wrong. When I think of my childhood days, my father first comes to mind,” she said smiling sweetly as she reminisced.

“It is not that he spoke a lot but it was more like he always found time to listen to me. He worked but whenever he was around it was like I knew I always had someone to listen to me, that was the best part,” she added.

Today, in honour of Father’s Day, a young woman shares about growing up with a loving father. I see men, especially younger ones on social media, complaining that there is never the hype for Father’s Day as it is for Mother’s Day. Let’s face it, oftentimes fathers are written about in a negative light. I am not going to argue the merits or demerits of this, but share a sister’s reflections on having a good father.