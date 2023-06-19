Man held at Woolford Ave with firearm

An 18-year-old man was on Friday arrested by police on patrol duty on Woolford Avenue in the vicinity of Camp Street, after he was found with a firearm.

According to a police release, on Friday between 12:00 hrs and 12:30 hrs, policemen were at Woolford Avenue in the vicinity of Camp Street when the 18-year-old was seen acting in a suspicious manner. A search carried out on his person revealed a black metal object suspected to be a firearm with serial number and magazine in a haversack he was carrying. He was told of the offence committed and cautioned and he replied, “Alex give me this gun, officer.”

He was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station where the suspected firearm was lodged while he remains in police custody pending investigations.