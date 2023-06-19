No recent police update, says family of slain UG student

Alexandra Jerry, sister of University of Guyana student Anand (Anil) Jerry who was attacked during a robbery last April and subsequently died from his injuries, has told Stabroek News that as far as she knew the investigation into her brother’s death was ongoing but the family had not received any recent updates from the police.

Anand Jerry died on April 7 after being on life-support at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) following the attack.

Alexandra Jerry had said that her brother, of Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, ECD, told her at the hospital that he had gone to Ricky Boy Bar & Restaurant with friends around 9 pm on April 2nd to ‘lime’. While they were sitting outside the bar, he had related, several masked bandits snatched a phone from one of his friends and the friend had fallen to the ground in the process.