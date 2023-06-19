No one is above the law and a government official should not be treated differently

Dear Editor,

Yes Hon. President, the accused government official must be investigated but no sir, he should not still be in office. At the minimum, he must be placed on leave pending completion of investigations and a determination or culpability or lack thereof. This is standard procedure and unless it’s followed from the very inception, suspicions will surround the investigation as well as questions about its objectivity and fairness. As Guyana moved forward under the new dispensation driving development, every corner of social life must be embraced, including leaders held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. And this case of a government official allegedly raping a teenager should not be exempted from those standards.

Thus, The Caribbean Voice appeals to you, President Ali, to uplift those standards by placing that government official on leave immediately, while investigations are ongoing. At the same time TCV commends Hon. Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, for doubling down re her remarks, “All support will be provided to the young lady. Our women and girls must be safe and no one is above the law.” And since no one is above the law, a government official should not be treated differently with respect to an investigation.

Sincerely,

Annan Boodram

My Heart Walks With You

T h e C a r i b b e a n V o i c e