APA calls on President to ensure independent probe of allegations against Dharamlall

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) says it is disgusted at the allegations of sexual assault and grooming of a child levelled against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall and wants President Irfaan Ali to ensure that an independent investigation of the matter is conducted.

In a statement yesterday, the APA also rapped the President for allowing Dharamlall to proceed voluntarily on leave rather than being sent on such.

“It is simply outrageous that President Ali, despite learning of the allegations against his Minister, did not ask him to step down from the post but rather allowed the accused Minister the opportunity to `request’ administrative leave. The APA reminds President Ali that Guyana is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and that as President of Guyana, his actions should be fashioned to protect the (complainant) as a citizen of this country and who is a school-aged child, and not his Minister. This is not the time for political loyalties to take the upper hand against the life of a child which may be damaged forever. The well-being and protection of our children should be of paramount importance”, the APA said.