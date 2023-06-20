Dear Editor,

A working class political party would work to reduce the effects of the high cost of living on the poor. The PPP/C supports big businesses as opposed to working to help the poor. I expect that they can do more to cushion the high cost of living on the poor. An example would be a one-off cash grant of $100,000 to every Guyanese living in Guyana. The APNU and AFC can hardly claim to be working class; not after putting nearly 9000 (7000 sugar workers plus nearly 2000 Amerindian Community Support Officers) of the working poor on the breadline when they were in Government. They had the audacity to preach people before profits yet their performance was more about profits before people. What about the WPA? They would turn army guns on civilians and are too busy figuring out if they should be buying black pudding from the Indian Lady. Seriously speaking, more needs to be done to alleviate the high cost of living on the poor.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori