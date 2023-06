Chris Paul was on a plane when he learned about his reported trade to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The 12-time All-Star was on his way to New York for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“I was surprised, too,” Paul said on the show yesterday. “In this league, anything can happen, so you just try to find out what’s next.” Paul, 38, was there to promote his new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.”