Trade unionist Andrew Garnett passes away

Trade unionist and former city Chief Meat and Food Inspector, Andrew Garnett has passed away.

A death announcement in today’s Guyana Chronicle said that Garnett passed away after dedicating over 40 years of his life to public service.

This included as the Chief Meat and Food Inspector with the Mayor and City Council, President of the Guyana Local Government Officers’ Union, President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress, President of the Guyana and Caribbean Environmental Health Association, lecturer and then Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Critchlow Labour College and Deputy Chairman of the Local Government Commission among other positions.

“He has fought a good fight, he has finished the race, he has kept the faith…”, his family said. More information on the service to celebrate his life will be provided later.