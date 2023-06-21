Attempt to shift responsibility is a travesty

Dear Editor,

I refer to the tragedy at Mahdia where twenty young lives were snuffed out and others disfigured physically and emotionally. Editorials as recent as yesterday’s Monday June 19, 2023 in SN have clearly pointed to a culture of callousness and the lack of accountability by senior Govern-ment functionaries.

I wish Dear Editor and Citizens to put events, recent and previous by the PPP administration in appropriate context. It is very simple, this administration is wedded to an ideology that simply says that as a Government, they can ignore all of the established traditions, institutions, checks and balances , which characterize a viable and healthy democracy, meaning that the President, Vice President those who are in control at Freedom House and the Cabinet know, everything, have all the answers, and are invested with all the wisdom and authority given from some divine source.

The Minister’s attempt to shift responsibility elsewhere is itself a travesty, a tragedy and pathetic. You cannot reprobate and approbate at the same time.

Reports from UNICEF, the Fire Service and all other authorities are no more than scraps of paper. Certain Government Ministers seem to know everything, can ignore everything and do as they please. Their most gracious majesties.

But if our friends at Freedom House and the Cabinet are so intoxicated with their power, let them be reminded that human history is full of examples where civil discontent can become intolerable.

Human history and the changes that have taken place are the elements to seek justice and have transformed societies everywhere.

Some of us write, primarily because we still believe that the pen is mightier than the sword, suggesting that the written word and the voices of the people can be effective to bring about change for the better in our society.

Let us hope for change, so that succeeding generations can benefit from the bright sunlight of prosperity that is beyond the clouds of despair.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green

Elder