Dear Editor,
Schools, health facilities, government buildings, homes…the construction juggernaut marches on. But wait…where are the green/eco components? Surely the government knows that green/eco construction is the wave of the future no? So why wood, concrete, steel, iron and the like but no green/eco input? Mr. President, cabinet ministers, regional officers, MOM, businesses et al please revisit and incorporate green and eco components where possible and please include them in blueprints going forward. Not only does the talk needs to be walked but is the proof of the pudding in the eating but no?
Sincerely,
Annan Boodram