Golden Jaguars international Neil Danns has officially retired from the senior men’s programme, ending his eight year association with the national setup with 24 caps.

This is according to a post on the former Crystal Palace, and Bolton Wanderers midfielder social media page. Born in England, Danns, who made his debut in 2015, recorded 11 conversions from 24 outings for Guyana.

He also scored all three of the Golden Jaguars goals during the country’s lone appearance at the Gold Cup in 2019.