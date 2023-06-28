OPEC says has not invited Guyana to become member

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday said that it had not invited Guyana to become a member of the group.

In a statement from its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, OPEC said that in view of recent reports about Guyana being invited to become a member, while the Organization recognizes that Guyana is an emerging player in the international oil market with significant potential, “OPEC has not invited Guyana to become a Member of the Organization”.

It said that Vickram Bharrat, Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources, has been invited to participate in the 8th International OPEC Seminar scheduled for 5-6 July in Vienna, as have a wide array of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries, as well as representatives of consuming countries, intergovernmental organizations, oil and energy companies, academics and other industry experts. The statement said that the OPEC International Seminar is being held under the theme ‘Towards a sustainable and inclusive energy transition’.

“OPEC will continue to reach out to other producers, as well as consumers, to build further bridges for dialogue and cooperation, in the interests of overall oil market stability”, the statement said.