Amazon Warriors return to the top with derby victory

Guyana Amazon Warriors 175/4 (Ayub 62, Hope 51; Russell 2/29, Khan 2/30) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 172/8 (Hosein 44*, Tucker 38; Smith 3/31, Paul 1/17) by six wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a dominant six wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to field first. The decision went in their favour when they restricted the Knight Riders to 45/2 at the end of the PowerPlay. However, despite taking regular wickets the Knight Riders had several useful cameos throughout their innings to post a challenging 173 to win. The Amazon Warriors timed their chase perfectly in reply and had an excellent partnership between Saim Ayub and Shai Hope to thank as the two batters scored half centuries to lay the foundation for the Amazon Warriors power hitters to seal the victory at the death.