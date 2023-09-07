Kaneville woman, 53, dies aboard north west ferry

By Antonio Dey

Alma Wells, 53, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara died at approximately 6:15 am yesterday while travelling to Georgetown from Mabaruma on the MV Ma Lisha, her family told Stabroek News.

The Ministry of Public Works through the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) yesterday confirmed that a passenger who it did not name had been found motionless and was transferred to a GDF coastguard vessel for medical assistance to be provided.

Colene Wells, the woman’s daughter tearfully related to Stabroek News that her last conversation with her mother was on Monday evening when she inquired of her well-being. She said her mother who was on the boat on Monday evening assured her that she was fine and was coming home yesterday morning.