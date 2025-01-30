Annandale woman chopped to death

-husband is prime suspect

A six-year-old boy ran to the Annandale Pri-mary School to plead for help after seeing his father beating his mother. Unfortunately, by the time the teachers arrived at the home in Annandale, East Coast Demerara, the woman lay dead with multiple injuries while the boy’s father had fled the scene.

Dead is 33-year-old Bibi Fazi Ali. Her husband, Biraj Ganesh is being sought by police.

Reports indicate that Ali had endured years of abuse at the hands of Ganesh and had recently moved out of their apartment to live with her mother. However, she would still visit him occasionally, with sources suggesting she felt sorry for him and wanted to help.