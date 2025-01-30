Biometrics at place of poll not a feasible option for 2025 – GECOM

Given the current level of interest in some quarters concerning the introduction of biometrics at the Place of Poll for the upcoming General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has iterated its position that to introduce biometrics at the place of poll is not feasible within the time presently available before the elections are held later this year.

In a release on Tuesday, GECOM stated that it has taken note of the constant publication of opposing perspectives in the media over the past week, since the Chairman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, decided on the matter and its unfeasibility on January 16, 2024.

Further, GECOM considers this matter sensitive and important enough, to deem it necessary to explain to all stakeholders, the rationale behind the Chairman’s decision.

According to the release, a motion circulated by Commissioner Vincent Alexander on the introduction of biometrics was first discussed at the Commission on November 22, 2023. This motion for the introduction of such technology, it explained, was premised on allegations of voter impersonation at places of poll and that such a feature could serve as an additional mechanism for enhancing the system of identifying voters on election day.