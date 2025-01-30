GECOM calls for registrants to uplift their national ID cards

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is appealing to all applicants who have completed their registration transactions to uplift their identification (ID) cards as soon as they are able.
In advisory issued yesterday, GECOM once again is advising persons who completed registration transactions such as: i) application for new registration, ii) changes/corrections to their registration particulars, or iii) applied for a replacement ID going back to since 2008 and have not uplifted their National Identification Card, to do so at their earliest convenience.