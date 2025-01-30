Miner,70, dies in Puruni pit collapse

Police are investigating the death of 70-year-old miner Emanuel Jeffrey, who perished in a mining pit collapse at Thomas Island, Puruni River, Region 7.

The incident occurred on January 28, 2025, at approximately 14:00 hrs, the police said yesterday in a release.

The release stated that, Jeffrey, a resident of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, operated a four-inch land dredge at the Backdam, working alongside two employees. According to preliminary investigations, he and his coworkers were engaged in mining activities in a pit measuring 15 feet wide, 10 feet long, and 8 feet deep when tragedy struck. The eastern side of the pit collapsed, burying Jeffrey under a rush of soil.