Opposition sidelined during budget process, national decisions – Mahipaul

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for the Public Service, Ganesh Mahipaul, yesterday said that the opposition had been sidelined during the formation of the budget and national decisions.

Speaking on the 2025 budget, he called for the inclusion of an Opposition representative on all tender boards, pointing to issues of transparency and fairness in government procurement processes.

“The people need to know that there’s accountability,” Mahipaul declared, adding that communities, particularly in Afro-Guyanese areas, were being left behind when it came to business grants. “They use him now to carry their racist remarks,” PPP/C MP Kwame McCoy shouted, accusing Mahipaul of misrepresenting issues affecting Afro-Guyanese business owners.

One of the most heated moments of the debate came when Mahipaul referenced stalled public works, particularly the unfinished pump stations in areas like Belle Vue and Pouderoyen, calling them “symbolic of the government’s inaction.” He accused the government of making empty promises regarding infrastructure projects and failing to fulfill commitments made in their manifesto.