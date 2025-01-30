Anansi at National Cultural Centre:

PhotosAnansi at National Cultural Centre:By Stabroek News January 30, 2025 The Ministry of Education says it has once again raised the bar for literary and cultural engagement in schools with the highly anticipated staging of Anansi at the National Cultural Centre. It said in a release that this thrilling production by GEM’s Theatre Production, brings to life the legendary trickster of Caribbean folklore, blending humour, wit, and valuable lessons in a way that captivates both students and educators alike. This Ministry of Education photo shows a scene from Anansi.Comments
Comments