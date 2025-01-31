Belize aiming to become regional coconut powerhouse

With regional food security having in recent years moved ever closer to being one of the Caribbean’s more serious challenges, CARICOM member countries have been making a more discernable effort to maximize their food production. While Guyana has always been ahead of the regional ‘pack’ in terms of its focus on food security, countries in the region that have been less mindful of the role that changing weather patterns can play in compromising agricultural production and, by extension, food security have been, in some instances taking a different view regarding their food security bona fides in the light of the footprint left on countries’ food security in the wake of Beryl’s onslaught. What is now unmistakable, across the Caribbean, is that the public and private sectors has manifested themselves in shoring up their countries’ agricultural bona fides.