Power woes and the removal of VAT on standby generators

Seemingly mindful of the fact that significant state investments in the electricity sector have still not brought the country’s erratic power supply into the realm of normalcy the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has pointedly expressed its satisfaction with the decision by government to remove Value Added Taxes (VAT) from ‘stand by’ generators that continue to be imported into the country in considerable numbers.

Stand by generators have become a critical tool in the daily routines of the state, the private sector and homes even as frequent reports about initiatives to make the problem ‘go away’ – not least the touted ‘power ships’ solution fail to bring an end to what, sometimes, are protracted blackouts that ‘generate’ frustration and a generous measure of outrage at the levels of both the private sector and domestic homes.